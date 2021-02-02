Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 474,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 452,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.