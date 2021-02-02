BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MYI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 93,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 51,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

