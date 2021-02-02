BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MYI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 93,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.