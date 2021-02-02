Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Update

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 1,275,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Entergy by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entergy by 561.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

