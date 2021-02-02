S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

SCPPF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

