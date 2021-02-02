dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 72.2% Higher Over Last Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $24.88 million and $4.86 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00009629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00831884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.73 or 0.04714725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00019482 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

DHT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.