Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.08. 247,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 388,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $509.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

