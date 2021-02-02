Digital Gold Market Capitalization Hits $837,967.06 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $61.93 or 0.00171590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $837,967.06 and approximately $612,736.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00142721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00248332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.