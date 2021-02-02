Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

1/29/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $174.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $165.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

12/21/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00.

12/15/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. 1,836,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

