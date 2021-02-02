Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 2,732,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 986,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

