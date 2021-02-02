Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 2,732,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 986,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
