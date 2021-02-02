22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 7.3%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. 2,847,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,591,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.