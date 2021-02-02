TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 8%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.65. Approximately 926,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 821,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after buying an additional 327,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 261,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.