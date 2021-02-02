Matthew Koeppen Sells 2,583 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $15,575.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,280.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Koeppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $96,112.64.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 5,234,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

