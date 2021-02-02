4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Hits $23,399.10

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 166.3% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $23,399.10 and $15.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00834951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.86 or 0.04808436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019549 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

