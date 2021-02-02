Metal Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00834951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.86 or 0.04808436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.