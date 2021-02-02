Aave Tops One Day Trading Volume of $740.99 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $740.99 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $301.07 or 0.00834951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.86 or 0.04808436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014529 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,324,758 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AAVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.