TrueFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.94 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00142884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00065887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00248760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00037273 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.