Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.13. 170,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 87,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

