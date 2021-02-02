Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 6.4%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $62.81. Approximately 183,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 138,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,797 shares of company stock worth $12,351,297. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

