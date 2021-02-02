ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 676,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 530,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZIX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
ZIX Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIXI)
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.