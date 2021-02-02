ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 676,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 530,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZIX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZIX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

