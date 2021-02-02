C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.30 and last traded at $146.88. Approximately 3,923,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,659,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.75.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.