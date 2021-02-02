Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 188,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 239,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

