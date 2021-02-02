Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 648,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MPVDF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 13,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,309. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

