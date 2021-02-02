Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 648,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MPVDF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 13,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,309. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

