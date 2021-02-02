Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,206.4 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock remained flat at $$7.83 on Tuesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

