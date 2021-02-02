Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 6.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.64 and last traded at $176.78. 560,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 437,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

