Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Lagardère SCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$23.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Lagardère SCA has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $23.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

