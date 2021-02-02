Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRGOF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

