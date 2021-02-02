Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NRGOF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
About Newrange Gold
