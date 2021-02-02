Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.1%

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 286,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 237,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

