McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.15. 1,871,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 961,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McAfee to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

