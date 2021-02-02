Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

BOX traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

