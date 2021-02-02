Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

JSD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,703. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

