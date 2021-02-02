EXMO Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39,166.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $39,166.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.00846896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.96 or 0.04843306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014714 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.