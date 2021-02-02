Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $76,625.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00403521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,498,641 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.