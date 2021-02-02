Insight Chain (INB) Reaches Market Cap of $538.60 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Insight Chain has a market cap of $538.60 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00106250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

