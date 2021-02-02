NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and approximately $57.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

