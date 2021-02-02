Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.51. 733,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 817,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $677.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zynex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

