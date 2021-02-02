Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.39. Approximately 1,136,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 847,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,560.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,433,398 shares of company stock worth $235,207,381. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 575,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 493,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

