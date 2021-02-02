Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman Sells 673 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,734. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.09. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.