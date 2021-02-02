Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 973 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $55,422.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $34,164.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 761,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,550. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

