SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.16. 202,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 319,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

