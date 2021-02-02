PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Up 8.5%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.31. 470,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 566,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PCTEL by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

