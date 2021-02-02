Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 947,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,172,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

