First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 86,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $995.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

