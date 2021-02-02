Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 6,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

