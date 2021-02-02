Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JPT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 6,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.