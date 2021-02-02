Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Declines By 20.0%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTRB traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 million and a PE ratio of -63.30. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

