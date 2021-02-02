Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.16-7.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.48.

GL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 493,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,147. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,864 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

