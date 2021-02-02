LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $15,050.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,014,537,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,986,383 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

