Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $269,303.21 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $269,303.21 and approximately $7,476.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00143747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00252476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

