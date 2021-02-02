Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,053. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

