Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $557,855.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 3,243,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,709. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

