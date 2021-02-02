Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $557,855.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ Z traded up $7.81 on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 3,243,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,709. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
